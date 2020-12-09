 Skip to main content
Brett Hull
Brett Hull

2006 Brett Hull

Former St. Louis Blue Brett Hull salutes the crowd at Scottrade Center, where his number was retired in 2006. Robert Cohen | Post-Dispatch

Q: Brett Hull was named the No. 1 St. Louis sports personality of the last 50 years at the Jack Buck Awards banquet. Thoughts or confirmation he's alive?

A: I was a little surprised to see it was Hull and not a Cardinals players, seeing that this is, after all, St. Louis. But Hull is a very fitting choice, obviously. Bob Gibson's last good season was in 1972 (19-11, 2.45 ERA). Lou Brock played through the entire '70s, but that's the beginning of the 50 years. I haven't looked at the list, but Ozzie Smith maybe? Isaac Bruce? For all their great work, Kurt Warner and Marshall Faulk weren't here all that long.

