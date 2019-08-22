This seventh annual event shows off St. Louis’ best beer, wine, spirits, coffee and eats with more than 100 vendors, almost half of which are local and regional craft brewers. Proceeds benefit the Lutheran Elementary School Association’s 35 member schools, which serve 7,800 students. There also will be craft vendors, a homebrew competition, a bratwurst and chili contest, and special food exhibits.
When 1-5 p.m. Oct. 12 • Where Francis Park • How much $40 in advance, $50 the day of the event • More info 314-200-0797; lesastl.org