When 5-10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays (free drive-thru visits Mondays-Wednesdays); Nov. 26-Dec. 30 • Where Anheuser-Busch Brewery, 1200 Lynch Street • How much $6-$10, free for children under 6 • More info 314-577-2626; budweisertours.com

Anheuser-Busch’s Brewery Lights returns for the full experience, with limited tickets to keep crowds smaller. Visitors can wander the beautifully illuminated Soulard campus, warm up at a fire, ride a train that travels through a 40-foot snowman and, for the adults, enjoy a 16-ounce beer. New this year is a nightly, 30-minute light show, complete with a 22-foot digital tree. Food donations will be collected for St. Louis Area Foodbank. By Valerie Schremp Hahn