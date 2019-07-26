Lieferbrau Brewery is a family-owned and -operated craft brewery located in the heart of historic Red Bud. Lieferbrau Brewery embodies family traditions and traditional food to create a one-of-a-kind experience. Visit facebook.com/lieferbrau for more information.
Runners-up for brewery: 4204 Main Street Brewing Co. Banquet and Events, Taproom, and Distribution Center, Hopskeller Brewing Company, Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, Stubborn German Brewing Company
Runners-up for outdoor or patio dining: 4204 Main Street Brewing Co., Cleveland-Heath, Hopskeller Brewing Company, the Opera House Bistro