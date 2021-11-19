Brian Culbertson, Marcus Anderson

When he couldn’t tour, hanging with fans online in the early months of the pandemic led to smooth-jazz singer Brian Culbertson’s new album trilogy. His fans lent a hand in crafting the songs. “The Trilogy, Part 1: Red” will be followed by “Part 2: Blue” (early 2022) and “Part 3: White” (spring 2022). “I’m trying to make music that is fresh sounding and hopefully has sounds that you have never heard before,” Culbertson says. By Kevin C. Johnson