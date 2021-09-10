See professional Lego artists from around the world and talk to them about their creations at the BrickUniverse Lego Fan Festival. Visitors can also buy Lego merchandise, view Lego spaceships created by Lia Chan, marvel at more than 50 world landmarks built in Lego by Rocco Buttliere, and see superheroes and villains created with the colorful interlocking bricks. This year’s event will include more things to see and fewer things to touch, organizers said. By Valerie Schremp Hahn