When Nov. 28-Dec. 25 • Where Downtown Jerseyville • How much Free; donations accepted • More info downtowncountrychristmas.com

Jerseyville’s monthlong holiday festival includes more than 20 window displays, along with lights at the courthouse and Dolan Park. The fun starts with a Christmas festival 1-5 p.m. Nov. 27, where the city’s 35-foot Christmas tree lights up at 5 p.m. By Valerie Schremp Hahn