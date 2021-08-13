Brittany K. Barnett: 'A Knock at Midnight: A Story of Hope, Justice, and Freedom'

Brittany K. Barnett grew up the daughter of a nurse, who also used crack and who had a drug-dealing boyfriend. Her memoir is both personal and the result of her work as a lawyer with clients who receive harsh sentences for minor drug crimes. In her book, she writes: "I began to wonder whether America’s harsh drug sentences were tied to the drugs in a man’s hand or the melanin in his skin.” She'll talk about her life, work and book, "A Knock at Midnight." By Jane Henderson