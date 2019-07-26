One of the most prominent leaders to emerge from the Ferguson protests, Brittany Packnett is a St. Louis native and former Washington, D.C., elementary teacher who now serves as Teach for America's vice president of National Community Alliances. She now lives in Washington, D.C.
When protests erupted in Ferguson, Packnett took immediate action and worked with local parents and educators to support a substitute school at the Ferguson library, where more than 50 Teach For America alumni offered academic instruction and a safe place for students while their schools were closed during the unrest.
Packnett is former exective director of Teach for America in St. Louis who served on the Ferguson Commission and also on President Barack Obama’s task force examining national policing methods. Awards and accolades followed. For instance, Time magazine named her as one of the "12 New Faces of Black Leadership" and Essence magazine put her on its list of "100 Woke Women."
She is co-founder of Campaign Zero, a policy platform to end police killings. The campaign's focus includes endorsing the use of body cameras for police and standards for reporting police use of force. She and fellow activist DeRay Mckesson co-host a podcast called Pod Save the People.
Packnett didn't return repeated requests for comment. Her publicist said Packnett is getting married in October. She also is writing her first book, due out next year, called "We Are Like Those Who Dream," a collection of speeches from famous black woman and personal essays from Packnett.
She was a headliner at a TED Conference in Vancouver; her talk was about confidence. She has had more than 20 public-speaking engagements so far this year.
— Kim Bell