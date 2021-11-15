 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Broadway is back!
0 comments

Broadway is back!

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Go! Magazine logo

It's been quite an intermission, and Tuesday night, Broadway returns to the Fox Theatre. As the first offering in the 2021-22 Broadway Series, “Pretty Woman: The Musical” promises a return to bright lights and big crowds after a prolonged period of darkness. “Our last touring Broadway show was ‘The Band’s Visit,’ which ended in early March (2020),” director of programming John O’Brien tells our Calvin Wilson. “So it’s been a long time.”

Adam Pascal stars in the national tour of "Pretty Woman." Coincidentally, the hit show in which he made his Broadway debut, "Rent," comes to Stifel Theatre for a limited engagement on Wednesday. 

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News