Broadway is back!

It's been quite an intermission, and Tuesday night, Broadway returns to the Fox Theatre. As the first offering in the 2021-22 Broadway Series, “Pretty Woman: The Musical” promises a return to bright lights and big crowds after a prolonged period of darkness. “Our last touring Broadway show was ‘The Band’s Visit,’ which ended in early March (2020),” director of programming John O’Brien tells our Calvin Wilson. “So it’s been a long time.”