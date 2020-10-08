 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brookdale Farms
0 comments

Brookdale Farms

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Wander through a 17-acre corn maze as part of your general admission to Brookdale Farms, which includes hayrides, a petting zoo, a zip line for kids and other fall fun.

When 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, through Nov. 7 • Where Brookdale Farms, 8004 Twin Rivers Road, Eureka • How much $9, $6 for ages 4-11; cash only • More info brookdalefarmsinc.com

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports