Wander through a 17-acre corn maze as part of your general admission to Brookdale Farms, which includes hayrides, a petting zoo, a zip line for kids and other fall fun.
When 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, through Nov. 7 • Where Brookdale Farms, 8004 Twin Rivers Road, Eureka • How much $9, $6 for ages 4-11; cash only • More info brookdalefarmsinc.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.