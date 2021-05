When 4 p.m. May 23 • Where City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way • How much $15-$17.50 • More info ticketweb.com

The Magnolia Summer/Brothers Lazaroff concert this weekend at City Foundry STL is now all Brothers Lazaroff. The band will perform two full sets; the second will feature all Bob Dylan covers in honor of his birthday May 24. By Kevin C. Johnson