Q: JT, since Vladi and Steen won't be ready at the start of the season, will the Blues have to make a move to replace them? Will Troy Brower be brought back since they have 2 holes to fill?
A: No, I don't think Brouwer will be back unless there are some additional injuries. He is an unrestricted free agent and told me a while back that he had not heard from the Blues. And I don't think they need to make an additional move or two.
They already have 14 forwards under contract (besides Tarasenko and Steen) in Schwartz, Schenn, Thomas, Sanford, O'Reilly, Perron, Blais, Bozak, Kyrou, Clifford, Barbashev, Sundqvist, MacEachern, and de la Rose.
In addition, Kostin, Toropchenko and Poganski are among the prospects waiting in the wings.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!