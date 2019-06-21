Subscribe for 99¢
Brown Smith Wallace LLP

From left to right: Alan Fine, Ron Present, Jenna Kerwood, Chris Menz, Steve Schueppert, Tony Caleca, Ted Flom and Anne Ritter.

Description: Brown Smith Wallace — an independent member firm of Moore Stephens North America — is a nationally recognized, top 100, full-service CPA and business advisory firm in Missouri with more than 300 employees. The firm is the top-ranked St. Louis firm in the 2019 Vault Accounting Firm rankings and is recognized as a top workplace for women by the Accounting MOVE Project and the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis.

Sector: Accounting

Headquarters: St. Louis

Year Founded: 1972

Employees: 326

Website: brownsmithwallace.com

FacebookTwitterLinkedIn 