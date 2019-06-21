Description: Brown Smith Wallace — an independent member firm of Moore Stephens North America — is a nationally recognized, top 100, full-service CPA and business advisory firm in Missouri with more than 300 employees. The firm is the top-ranked St. Louis firm in the 2019 Vault Accounting Firm rankings and is recognized as a top workplace for women by the Accounting MOVE Project and the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis.
Sector: Accounting
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1972
Employees: 326
Website: brownsmithwallace.com