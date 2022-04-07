Brunch spot is poised for more

Gerard Craft has added a lot to his plate in recent years — Pastaria Deli + Wine, Brass Bar, the forthcoming Fordo's Killer Pizza. But under the acclaimed St. Louis chef, Bowood by Niche doesn't just seem like one more ball Craft is juggling, restaurant critic Ian Froeb says. It occupies the former Cafe Osage space inside Bowood Farms in the Central West End.
And Alison Bechdel, the cartoonist who created "Fun Home," will receive the $25,000 Washington University International Humanities Prize in a ceremony Nov. 9. The award is given every other year by the university’s Center for the Humanities in Arts & Sciences.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor