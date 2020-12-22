Bruno’s journey

Maybe the bear just wanted to see what he could see.
A black bear, soon dubbed Bruno by internet fans, was spotted in Wisconsin heading south on June 5. He ambled into Illinois five days later, swam the Mississippi River into Iowa, and then back again into Illinois, where hundreds of people watched and photographed him near Barry, Illinois, about 20 miles east of Hannibal, Missouri.
Still traveling south, Bruno swam the Mississippi a third time and was spotted in a cornfield near Elsberry, about 60 miles northwest of St. Louis. By then, his following on a Facebook page titled “Keeping Bruno Safe” had swelled to 150,000 worldwide.
Specialists versed in the ways of bears said the length of Bruno’s trek was unusual, even for young male bears. They estimated Bruno’s age at 4 years or more. And by then, they said, bears have satisfied most of their long-range wanderlust.
But not Bruno. On July 5, he was spotted near Wentzville, 40 miles south of Ellsberry. State conservation agents had been watching from a distance, letting Bruno find his way. But he got too close to the busy intersection of Interstate 70 and U.S. 40-61 and his adoring 400 human followers. Agents tranquilized Bruno, tagged him for identification and moved him to what they called a “suitable habitat.”
That probably means the Ozarks wilderness, home to most of Missouri’s growing number of bears, estimated to be as many as 840. But a warning to Bruno and his fellow bears — Missouri plans to hold a limited black bear hunt next October.