Bryan Busby

Then • In 1978, I started on the weekend news at KTVI my freshman year at St. Louis University, where I majored in meteorology. For a couple of years in the early '80s I did the weekend weather alongside Christine Buck at KPLR. I stayed there until going back to weekends at KTVI when Ron Yaros was promoted to the weeknight broadcasts. Because I was working full-time while a full-time student, it took a few additional years to earn my bachelor’s degree. But that extra time allowed me to hone on my broadcasting skills guided by the wonderful mentors who were on the weekends with me those last few years: Sports anchor Greg Gizinski and news anchors Al Ruechel and Donn Johnson. I also used the time to take a couple of graduate-level courses. In the fall of 1985, I left St. Louis for my first full-time, multi-year contract with KMBC in Kansas City, Missouri.
Now • In November 1985, I packed up my Chevy Citation and drove to Kansas City to become their weekend meteorologist. I only anchored the weekend newscasts until early 1987, when I was also assigned the 5 p.m. newscast on the other three days of my work week. They premiered a morning newscast in February of 1988, so I was doing both morning and early evening newscasts for a few months — working from 5 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. In June of 1988, I was promoted to chief meteorologist. In August 1998 I was a finalist for the weathercaster position on ABC’s "Good Morning America." It was a great week auditioning. But I’ve remained in Missouri ever since, delivering the weather forecasts Monday through Friday at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m. (on our CW sister station) and 10 p.m.
Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter