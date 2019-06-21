Description: Buckingham Strategic Wealth delivers customized, comprehensive financial plans and investment advice to clients around the country based on their specific needs, financial circumstance and long-term goals. We apply an approach that combines comprehensive, fiduciary wealth management with evidence-based investment planning to serve individuals, families, trusts, institutions, nonprofit organizations, retirement plans, dental practice owners and small business owners. We are driven by a commitment to provide an unparalleled client experience and to adhere to a fiduciary standard of care that puts our clients’ best interests first. Buckingham’s sister company, BAM Advisor Services, serves as a wealth management partner to more than 140 independent wealth management firms around the country who are part of The BAM ALLIANCE. BAM provides these firms guidance on business development and growth strategies, executes critical administrative functions and creates continuing education opportunities.
Sector: Financial
Headquarters: Clayton
Year Founded: 1994
Employees: 454
Website: buckinghamadvisor.com