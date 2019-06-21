Subscribe for 99¢
Budnick Converting Inc.

Description: Budnick Converting is a privately held and female-owned corporation. We inventory and convert adhesive coated tapes and foams from every major manufacturer. Slitting, spooling, die-cutting, printing, laminating, adhesive coating, waterjet, in-line laser cutting and XYZ Axis Plotting services allow Budnick to customize material to your particular application. Budnick also serves as a job shop by conducting your slitting and cutting services when you supply it with your foams, films, foils, paper and other specialty materials.

Sector: Manufacturing

Headquarters: Columbia, Ill.

Year Founded: 1952

Employees: 105

Website: budnick.com

