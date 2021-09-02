Hours 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (closed Tuesday)

Buenos Aires Cafe is the latest concept from Ainara and Oscar Farina. The couple already operated a food truck serving the cuisine of Oscar's native Argentina when they moved to the St. Louis area for Ainara’s career in the U.S. Coast Guard.

The truck was a hit at Scott Air Force Base — “We were super busy,” Oscar says — and the Farinas added a brick-and-mortar restaurant, Gaucho’s Argentinian Steakhouse, in Fairview Heights.

Ainara says the couple sees Buenos Aires Cafe as a sort of “baby step” into St. Louis proper — almost like another food truck.

Empanadas are the menu’s focus, with meat as well as vegetarian filings.

“Of course the beef and the chicken empanadas in Argentina are the most popular,” Oscar says. “(But) every region of Argentina makes a different (style).”

Another menu highlight is the choirpan, a sandwich with sausage and chimichurri. This might not be as well known in the U.S. as empanadas are, but Oscar says, “in Argentina, the choripan is like the No. 1 street food.”