Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres' Vinnie Hinostroza (29) celebrates his goal as he skates to the bench during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

2021 record: 15-34-7 (8th, East)

Players to watch: With cornerstone center Jack Eichel headed out the door, the focus shifts to young centers Dylan Cozens (seventh overall pick in 2019) and Casey Mittelstadt (eighth overall pick in 2017). Can they join defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in the long-term nucleus? Former Blues prospect Tage Thompson is due to finally break out as a power forward. Veteran winger Jeff Skinner if a four-time 30-goal scorer who needs to relocate his game.

Outlook: The Eichel standoff brought the previous rebuild to a halt. The Sabres traded away key forward Sam Reinhart and shopped Eichel around the league. The next rebuild will unfold as the Sabres once again earn good draft lottery odds.

