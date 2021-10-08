Buffalo Sabres

Players to watch: With cornerstone center Jack Eichel headed out the door, the focus shifts to young centers Dylan Cozens (seventh overall pick in 2019) and Casey Mittelstadt (eighth overall pick in 2017). Can they join defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in the long-term nucleus? Former Blues prospect Tage Thompson is due to finally break out as a power forward. Veteran winger Jeff Skinner if a four-time 30-goal scorer who needs to relocate his game.