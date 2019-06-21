Description: Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of nearly 7,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and entrepreneurs with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100 percent employee-owned and is proud to be the Fortune’s 2018 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. Less than four percent of firms nationwide are 100 percent employee-owned, and even fewer have enjoyed that status for more than 30 years. Our clients tell us that our employee ownership translates into enhanced effort and extraordinary work. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners.
Burns & McDonnell has served the St. Louis metropolitan area’s needs for 30 years, delivering a wide range of projects from aviation to roads and bridges to cybersecurity, water and wastewater to labs and clean rooms, power generation, defense facilities and air quality improvements. We’re proud the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has named us as a Top Workplace since 2013 and we’re honored to be part of the rich engineering history in the region."
Sector: Architecture, engineering, construction
Headquarters: Kansas City
Year Founded: 1898
Employees: 6,895
Website: burnsmcd.com