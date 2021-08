Members of the Busch family will take over operations of Grant's Farm after a lease agreement with Anheuser-Busch ends Nov. 1, Valerie Schremp Hahn reports. The brewery will remain as the Affton-area attraction's primary sponsor, so visitors will still get to enjoy the beer and Clydesdales. The farm was once owned by Ulysses S. Grant and was acquired in 1903 by August A. Busch Sr.