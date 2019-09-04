LOCATION: 3 miles south of Vienna IL; lying roughly between Illinois Route 37 and U.S. Route 45, Johnson County, Illinois.
14,960 acres
12,417 huntable acres
Little Black Slough Hunting Area
6,873 huntable acres
This area is primarily composed of upland and bottomland timber with permanent sloughs and some brushy areas. There are approximately 900 acres in open areas that have been reforested.
Lower Cache River Hunting Area
LOCATION: Generally, from Perks, IL to Karnak, IL along the Cache River in Johnson and Pulaski counties.
5,544 huntable acres
This area is primarily composed of bottomland timber with permanent ponds, sloughs and some brushy areas. There are approximately 1,145 acres in open areas that have been reforested.
SPECIES: Deer, dove, furbearers, rabbit, squirrel, wild turkey, waterfowl
Regulations for all huntable species will coincide with statewide season dates, hunting hours, and limits. Also note local restrictions and guidelines.
No camping is permitted on these areas. Camping is available within a 20-mile radius at Ferne Clyffe State Park, Dixon Springs State Park, Fort Massac State Park and Shawnee National Forest campgrounds.
Hunting is on a first-come, first-served basis. No quotas or drawings, etc.
There are 10 hunter accesses at the LOWER CACHE RIVER HUNTING AREA: Big Cypress, North
Main, Flatwoods, East and West Karnak, Porterhouse, Perks Road, Lower Cache River, West Rt. 37, and Rt. 45 South.
There are 14 hunter accesses at the LITTLE BLACK SLOUGH HUNTING AREA: Marshall Ridge, North Cypress, North Belknap, Belknap, Forman, East Bluff, North Rt. 45, Cave Creek, Little Black Slough, Northwest Belknap, South Cypress, Glass Hill, and Snakehole.
For additional information: Contact the Site Superintendent, Cache River State Natural Area, 930 Sunflower Lane, Belknap, IL 62908, phone (618)634-9678. For further information on hunting opportunities on other Cache River Wetlands joint venture property, contact the Nature Conservancy at (618) 634-2524 and Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge at (618) 634-2231