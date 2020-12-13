Cafe Osage closed in early November after 12 years as the restaurant at the Bowood Farms nursery in the Central West End. (The nursery, the Studio at Bowood and Holliday, Bowood's shop across the street, remain open.)

“We've just never really been a takeout restaurant,” co-owner Lizzy Rickard told the Post-Dispatch. “We tried. But we're a destination where people really enjoyed dining here on site and the experience of being in the space.”