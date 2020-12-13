 Skip to main content
Cafe Osage
Cafe Osage

Recipe request: Cafe Osage's turkey salad sandwich

The turkey salad sandwich, with roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes, green vegetables and asiago cheese on grilled brioche, as served at Cafe Osage at Bowood Farms, is photographed on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Cafe Osage is located at 4605 Olive Street in St. Louis's Central West End. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Cafe Osage closed in early November after 12 years as the restaurant at the Bowood Farms nursery in the Central West End. (The nursery, the Studio at Bowood and Holliday, Bowood's shop across the street, remain open.)

“We've just never really been a takeout restaurant,” co-owner Lizzy Rickard told the Post-Dispatch. “We tried. But we're a destination where people really enjoyed dining here on site and the experience of being in the space.”

