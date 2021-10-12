Caleco's closes after 47 years

Caleco's Bar & Grill, a downtown mainstay for nearly 50 years, has closed. Restaurant critic Ian Froeb reports that the contents of the business will be sold through an auction.

Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli will make his St. Louis debut as part of his biggest American tour yet. “It’s always very exciting when you arrive in a new city and you meet a new audience for the first time,” he tells music writer Daniel Durchholz.

And problems with an electrical generator this afternoon shut down the "Beyond Van Gogh" exhibition, on view through Nov. 21 in a tent outside the St. Louis Galleria. Organizers expected repairs would be completed by 4 p.m.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor