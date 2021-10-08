Calgary Flames

Players to watch: Our Town’s Matthew Tkachuk faded last year, raising questions about his standing with the franchise. Fellow forwards Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm have more to give, too, as does center Sean Monahan coming back from hip surgery. Hard-nosed winger Blake Coleman signed on to add goal-scoring and toughness. With cornerstone defenseman Mark Giordano off to Seattle, Rasmus Andersson and Noah Hanifan must take charge on the blue line. The Flames also need workhorse goaltender Jacob Markstrom to rebound from a so-so campaign.