Calgary Flames
Calgary Flames

Canada's NHL teams embrace return to normal divisions

Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) makes the save on Edmonton Oilers' Zack Kassian (44) during the second period of an NHL preseason game in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

2021 record: 26-27-3 (5th, North)

Players to watch: Our Town’s Matthew Tkachuk faded last year, raising questions about his standing with the franchise. Fellow forwards Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm have more to give, too, as does center Sean Monahan coming back from hip surgery. Hard-nosed winger Blake Coleman signed on to add goal-scoring and toughness. With cornerstone defenseman Mark Giordano off to Seattle, Rasmus Andersson and Noah Hanifan must take charge on the blue line. The Flames also need workhorse goaltender Jacob Markstrom to rebound from a so-so campaign.

Outlook: Coach Darryl Sutter failed to rally the troops after stepping in last season, but he should like this team more. The addition of rugged role players and returning to the soft Pacific Division should return the Flames to relevance.

