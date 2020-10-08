 Skip to main content
Campbell House by Candlelight
Campbell House by Candlelight

The Campbell House Museum at 1508 Locust Street

Learn with the members of the Mourning Society of St. Louis and sample funeral biscuits as you tour this historic home after hours. The mansion is decorated as it would have been for patriarch Robert Campbell’s 1879 funeral, with a casket sitting in the black-bunting-draped front parlor.

When 6-9 p.m. Oct. 30 • Where Campbell House Museum, 1508 Locust Street • How much $15 • More info campbellhousemuseum.org

