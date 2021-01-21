Campbell House Museum 

The Campbell House, one of the area's grandest small museums, has no formal hours in January and February, but that is all the better for visitors: Appointments are still available.

An expansion and renovation project on the 1851 house was finished in November. Because of the pandemic, there was no official unveiling of the renovation of the laundry room and addition of a space for a classroom, gift shop, elevator and accessible entrance. Since the work is done, though, all four floors plus the basement are accessible (and don't require traipsing up 130 steps).

One new restoration involves $600-per-roll wallpaper for the dining room. An expert examined old photos to design the pattern and choose eight colors, including robin's egg blue, taupe and gold. Extra rolls of the bespoke paper were printed in case repairs are needed.

The old laundry room was well-used when Robert and Virginia Campbell lived there starting in 1854. During the 1870s, for instance, the house had a laundry girl responsible for cleaning everything worn, slept on or used when dining by the family and the house's eight or nine servants. Of course this was washed by hand and everything was ironed, director Hahn says.