CAN A WRITER COVER A TEAM WELL WITHOUT LIKING THE SPORT?

QUESTION: Were you a hockey fan before taking on the Blues job? If not, are you a hockey fan now? I know professionalism keeps a writer from being a fan of the team he or she covers, but how about the sport at large? Do you think a writer can cover a team effectively if he or she really does not like the sport it plays?
JT: I was a teenager when the Blues came on the scene in the late '60s and took the town by storm, going to the Cup Final in each of the first three years of existence. We all played street hockey back then. A little later, I can remember waiting with friends outside of the Arena after a game to see Garry Unger come out of the players exit, long hair flowing, a beautiful blonde on his arm (which he told me several months ago was his future wife), and drive off in a sports car. Just like you'd imagine it, right? I can remember going to the 1980-81 playoff series and watching Mike Liut and the Blues take on the Rangers.
But then I get married, have kids, get into sportswriting with the Post-Dispatch, covering preps, Mizzou, and then the NFL. When you're covering a beat, it's all-encompassing so didn't pay all that much attention to the Blues for years. And then suddenly I find myself on the Blues beat, very late in my career. You immerse yourself in the beat, a steep learning curve. But the sport is fast, exciting, and you end up covering a Stanley Cup champ. All those hours and travel aside, how can that not be fun?
I've always enjoyed my work. And you can't be a fan. Sure, it was more fun to be around the "Greatest Show on Turf" Rams than the outfit that went 15-65 from 2007 thru 2011, but you have to put any "fan" feelings aside at the door. Objectivity is a cornerstone of our business.
