CAN BAZELAK LOSE THE QB JOB

QUESTION: I know Bazelak was freshman of the year in the SEC this year. He was 5th in passing yards with 2,300, but only 10th in passing TDs with 7. With all the new 4 star wide receivers coming in is Bazelak the number 1 QB going into next year or will there be a real competition in spring practice (if there is one) with Brady Cook or Tyler Macon as better passing options than Bazelak showed this year?
MATTER: Bazelak is clearly the incumbent and No. 1 on the depth chart. It's in everyone's best interest to give the job to the player who deserves it, so I expect it'll be framed as a competition. Yes, the lack of TD passes was alarming. But I believe it had more to do with Mizzou's lack of big-play playmakers at receiver and the offensive philosophy and less to do with Bazelak's arm. Mizzou had a lot of offensive series this year that included completed passes that were stopped inside the 10-yard line that led to rushing touchdowns. More dynamic receivers turn some of those series into passing TDs instead of rushing touchdowns.
All of that being said, Bazelak will have a big head start on Macon when it comes to knowing the playbook, working with MU's receivers, understanding the head coach and his approach. I'd be surprised if he's not the starting QB on Sept. 4 against Central Michigan, but I'll be there every day to write about it either way.