Can fans attend?
Can fans attend?

Canucks Blues Hockey

St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas (18), David Perron (57), Ryan O'Reilly (90) and Brayden Schenn (10) react after losing to the Vancouver Canucks in an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff series game, in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Question: Is there a sense about whether fans will be permitted to attend at any point next season?

Answer: The league sure hopes so. If the season starts in January and runs through July, there's certainly a hope that by the latter stages of that the COVID-19 situation will have been clarified to the point where that's possible. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has said that just because they start the season one way doesn't mean they have to finish it that way. If a vaccine is widely available starting in the second quarter of 2021, which would be April, that would ease things, though how exactly that would work is unclear. If, for instance, only 25% of the population had the vaccine by then, would you have to prove you had a vaccine before they'd let you in? ... And while the Olympics stand as a forced stop for the season because of the NBC/NHL contract, there certainly could be ways around it, such as farming out two weeks of broadcasts to another non-NBC network. And, who knows? Maybe there won't be an Olympics, or there will be a greatly streamlined version with a much smaller number of events.

Sports