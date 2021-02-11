CAN MIZZOU BOUNCE BACK?

Q: I couldn't believe that unranked, barely above .500, Ole Miss was favored over No. 10 Mizzou last night. Apparently whoever comes up with that was right and Ole Miss should have been favored by 10-plus. No one is going to give Mizzou the respect that they should have earned if they are consistently inconsistent. Are Mizzou and Cuonzo able to figure it out or will going into every game will we be facing a potential loss?
A: Ole Miss had won four of six including back to back wins over Auburn and Tennessee. When Vegas sets lines they look at trends, not just the teams' records. It turns out, Vegas vastly underestimated the Rebels.
Nothing this Missouri team has done this year in the way that it's recovered from a loss suggests a free fall. Every time the bandwagon gets lonely after a midweek loss, Mizzou wins its Saturday game and folks seem to hop back on.
Lose to Tennessee ... beat Arkansas soundly on the road.
Lose at Mississippi State ... beat Texas A&M soundly on the road.
Lose at Auburn ... win three straight, starting with a gutsy comeback over TCU.
So the trend line suggests this team will get its head right, correct some mistakes and bounce back Saturday. If not, then it's fair to ask why not this time.