CAN MIZZOU TCOB VS. UK?

QUESTION: Mizzou hired Eli Drinkwitz so the Tigers would take care of business against teams like Kentucky. What has to happen Saturday to flip Mizzou's losing streak to UK?
BENFRED: Control the run game. Kentucky will be harder to score on than LSU, and Mizzou can't put its offense in a place where it needs to average 40-plus every Saturday to win. UK QB Terry Wilson is as much of a threat if not more on the ground than through the air. UK, unlike LSU, will make a point to establish the run early. Stop that, and make Wilson beat you through the air.
