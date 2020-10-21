 Skip to main content
CAN MIZZOU TCOB VS. UK?
CAN MIZZOU TCOB VS. UK?

Mizzou football holds first practice

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz works the field on the first day of football practice at the University of Missouri in Columbia on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Mizzou hired Eli Drinkwitz so the Tigers would take care of business against teams like Kentucky. What has to happen Saturday to flip Mizzou's losing streak to UK?

BENFRED: Control the run game. Kentucky will be harder to score on than LSU, and Mizzou can't put its offense in a place where it needs to average 40-plus every Saturday to win. UK QB Terry Wilson is as much of a threat if not more on the ground than through the air. UK, unlike LSU, will make a point to establish the run early. Stop that, and make Wilson beat you through the air.

