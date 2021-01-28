CAN MU SURVIVE OFFENSIVE LAPSES?

Q: It's amazing Mizzou has won 10 games with the offensive lapses that seems to affect almost every game. Also, every opponent seems to be more athletic. It may work this season because of the experience, but moving forward the shooting/offense and athleticism has to improve. Agree?
A: Missouri has won some games this year without being great offensively. In the wins over Arkansas, Illinois and Texas A&M, the Tigers were average to below average in terms of offensive efficiency, which means they've been good enough in other areas to survive those offensive lapses.
At the same time, their four least efficient offensive games have included all three losses (plus the Bradley game, which was incredibly close to being a loss.) Turnovers don't impact whether they win or lose as much as two other key factors: shooting and offensive rebounding. Their worst shooting and worst offensive rebounding games have been their losses.
Bottom line, if you're going to have an off night shooting - from inside or outside the arc - you better have a great night on defense, a great night on the boards, hit your free throws and avoid a stash of fouls.
As you pointed out, this team has struggled against teams with elite athleticism. That was the case against Auburn. Though Mizzou was the better team when Sharife Cooper wasn't on the floor. He was the kind of player who made all those surrounding athletes more productive because of the attention he earned on the floor.