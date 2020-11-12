CAN TARASENKO 'SHOULDER' THE LOAD?

QUESTION: Is it time to examine the logic of holding fast to (Vladimir) Tarasenko with chronic shoulder issues? With the salary cap what it is and the long-range benefit of freeing up some serious cash and the risky business of hoping he regains his old form, might it be time to move on?
JT: I think you have to at least give Tarasenko this season to see how he comes out of this latest surgery. But what was once unthinkable may be in the back of (GM Doug) Armstrong's mind. Worst-case scenario though. If Tarasenko has more shoulder issues, his trade value would seem to be very limited. So would you consider putting him on the expansion list next offseason?
