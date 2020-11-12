 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAN TARASENKO 'SHOULDER' THE LOAD?
0 comments

CAN TARASENKO 'SHOULDER' THE LOAD?

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
Los Angeles Kings vs St. Louis Blues

Blues right winger Vladimir Tarasenko fights for control of the puck with Los Angeles defenseman Sean Walker on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in St. Louis. Tarasenko suffered a shoulder injury in that contest but is nearing a return. (David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com)

QUESTION: Is it time to examine the logic of holding fast to (Vladimir) Tarasenko with chronic shoulder issues? With the salary cap what it is and the long-range benefit of freeing up some serious cash and the risky business of hoping he regains his old form, might it be time to move on?

 JT: I think you have to at least give Tarasenko this season to see how he comes out of this latest surgery. But what was once unthinkable may be in the back of (GM Doug) Armstrong's mind. Worst-case scenario though. If Tarasenko has more shoulder issues, his trade value would seem to be very limited. So would you consider putting him on the expansion list next offseason?

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports