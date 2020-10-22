Can Torey Krug be a spark plug?

Q: I continue to be amazed at how Doug Armstrong loses a player and quickly replaces them with a quality alternative. I think Torey Krug will be a spark plug for the Blues offense, especially on the power play. What was your impression of him while watching him play for Boston?
A: Well, I thought he should have been penalized for that helmetless hit on Thomas in the Stanley Cup. But I saw him the same way most of us do. A feisty defender with offensive skill, especially on the power play. And yes, Armstrong does have a tendency to make things happen.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!