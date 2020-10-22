 Skip to main content
Can Torey Krug be a spark plug?
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final

The Bruins' Torey Krug (left) slams into the Blues' Robert Thomas after his helmet was pulled off by the Blues' David Perron in the third period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, May 27, 2019 in Boston. (Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com)

Q: I continue to be amazed at how Doug Armstrong loses a player and quickly replaces them with a quality alternative. I think Torey Krug will be a spark plug for the Blues offense, especially on the power play. What was your impression of him while watching him play for Boston?

A: Well, I thought he should have been penalized for that helmetless hit on Thomas in the Stanley Cup. But I saw him the same way most of us do. A feisty defender with offensive skill, especially on the power play. And yes, Armstrong does have a tendency to make things happen.

