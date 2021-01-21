CAN WILKS MAKE THE JUMP FROM NFL TO SEC?

Q: Hey, Dave: I'm a little surprised by the defensive coordinator hire primarily because of the lack of experience in college. I heard your podcast with BenFred and your point about his rise to becoming a head coach in the NFL says something given the limited opportunities for Black coaches. Still, I tend to worry that NFL coaches in college tend to either be great or terrible, I think in large part they have to be better teachers, adapt to much more limited practice time, etc. For some, like Pete Carroll, it was a perfect fit for his personality. For others, not so much. I think Eli has earned some cred in that season 1 showed that he knows what he's doing, but were surprised by this hire?
A: I think the Wilks hire is really intriguing. Nobody knows if it'll work. Not Drinkwitz, not Wilks and certainly not me. Here are some reasons why it could work:
When you spend 14 years on NFL staffs it's impossible NOT to learn a lot about the Xs and Os. He's called his own defense at multiple stops. He's worked under successful defensive-oriented head coaches in Ron Rivera and Lovie Smith. Drinkwitz clearly values coaching experience with this hire. Wilks has experience working with Charlie Harbison, who clearly would have signed off on the hire after coaching under Wilks just two years ago. And Drinkwitz greatly values Harbison's counsel. He was the first assistant he hired at Mizzou last year.
Wilks hasn't recruited high school players in 15 years, but he's got something to sell them: NFL experience. They all want to play in the NFL. Drinkwitz can now sell that vision to defensive players: Come and learn from the guy who has coached Brian Urlacher, Julius Peppers, Luke Kuechly, Patrick Peterson, etc. Recruiting is being able to build relationships and communicate a vision.