Candace O’Connor has written “Climbing the Ladder, Chasing the Dream,” a book about the history of Homer G. Phillips Hospital, which opened in 1937 to serve St. Louis’ Black population. Doctors and nursing students flocked to the bright, thriving hospital. But when the city became more integrated, less city money was budgeted for Homer G., and it closed in 1979. O’Connor will talk about her book with Dr. Will Ross and Dr. Eva Frazer. By Jane Henderson