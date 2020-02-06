Candacy Taylor: ‘Overground Railroad’
When 7 p.m. Thursday • Where Left Bank Books, 399 North Euclid Avenue • How much Free • More info 314-367-6731

“Green Book” won a best picture Oscar for its fact-based story of a white chauffeur who drove a famous black pianist to venues in the Jim Crow South. But the movie was also criticized as having a “white savior” perspective. Now comes more on the history of the “Green Book,” which helped guide black travelers to safe places to stay and eat during a segregated era. Taylor’s “Overground Railroad” details some of the people who put their names in the travel guide and stood up to segregation. By Jane Henderson

 

