Candacy Taylor: ‘Overground Railroad’

“Green Book” won a best picture Oscar for its fact-based story of a white chauffeur who drove a famous black pianist to venues in the Jim Crow South. But the movie was also criticized as having a “white savior” perspective. Now comes more on the history of the “Green Book,” which helped guide black travelers to safe places to stay and eat during a segregated era. Taylor’s “Overground Railroad” details some of the people who put their names in the travel guide and stood up to segregation. By Jane Henderson