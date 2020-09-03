 Skip to main content
Candlelight Walks and Toro Nagashi
date 2020-09-03

When 7:30-9 p.m. Sept. 5-6 • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much Sold out • More info mobot.org

The Missouri Botanical Garden has canceled its popular Japanese Festival this year, but it’s not a total loss. If you’re lucky, you got tickets to the Toro Nagashi celebration in honor of Obon, “the festival when spirits of the dead return to spend time with the living,” the garden explains. Visitors will have the opportunity to inscribe and launch lanterns in memory of their deceased loved ones. The event is capped at 250 people each night.

