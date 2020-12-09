Cap question

Q: I am confused on injured reserve players returning in relation to the cap. If Vladimir Tarasenko or Alexander Steen plays half a season, how much does their annual salary count against the cap?
A: The rules for long-term injured reserve are confusing, even to those in the business. As long as a player is on LTIR, his entire cap figure does not count against the cap. But once he returns to the active roster, his entire cap figure does count against the cap. There is no proration.
The loophole is that if a player remains on LTIR after the regular season, his cap hit doesn't take effect in the playoffs. (I believe this happened with Patrick Kane a few years back.)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!