 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING

Captain? What captain?
0 comments

Captain? What captain?

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year

Q: Having covered other sports extensively, does all of the talk about a hockey team's captain ever leave you scratching your head?

A: Yeah, a little bit. But it's just one of those idiosyncrasies of hockey that I find fascinating. Like not stepping on the team logo in the locker room. Or having the starting goalie lead the team out on the ice before a game. Or letting a rookie take a lap on the ice before his first game prior to the rest of the team, etc.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bach Society of St. Louis
Online

Bach Society of St. Louis

When 7 p.m. Dec. 23; VIP show at 6:30 p.m. • Where bachsociety.org • How much $15, $75-$150 for VIP • More info 314-652-2224; bachsociety.org

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports