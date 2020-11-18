Captain? What captain?

Q: Having covered other sports extensively, does all of the talk about a hockey team's captain ever leave you scratching your head?
A: Yeah, a little bit. But it's just one of those idiosyncrasies of hockey that I find fascinating. Like not stepping on the team logo in the locker room. Or having the starting goalie lead the team out on the ice before a game. Or letting a rookie take a lap on the ice before his first game prior to the rest of the team, etc.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!