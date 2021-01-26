Cardinals investment

Q: With the level of financial support the fan base provides via turnstiles and forfeited taxes (TIFs, yes two!), the Cardinals should put at least a top-10 payroll team on the field. That won’t solve all problems, especially winning. But it would show reciprocal investment.
A: I appreciate this point. The Cardinals have often talked about how they're able to spend beyond their market because of the support of the fans. Well, you're right, that is an admission that the fans are investing in the product on the field and expect that product to live up to the expectations -- either those set by history or by ownership themselves. The Cardinals have a manager who has publicly stated that his goal and the organization's goal is to contend for a championship because that's what St. Louis expects. I think your comment captures well the idea that if fans are allowing them to act like a bigger-market team then, yep, act like one.