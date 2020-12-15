Cardinals offense

Q: It's no secret the Cardinals need to upgrade their offense, but haven't we been talking about this since Albert Pujols left? Players have come and gone but few have moved the needle much, from Mark Reynolds to Marcell Ozuna. What suggests short-term fixes can be a real solution?
A: Matt Holliday was a short-term answer who turned into a long-term one.
Paul Goldschmidt, too.
But one hitter does not an offense make.
Let's dig into some numbers.
Let's look at average runs per game starting with when the Cardinals won their last World Series in 2011. I've listed it next to the National League average that season, which is listed next to what the Cardinals did that postseason, if they got in.
2011: 4.70 runs per game, NL average was 4.13, Cards won World Series
2012: 4.72 runs per game, NL average was 4.22, Cards lost NLCS
2013: 4.83 runs per game, NL average was 4.0, Cards lost WS
2014: 3.82 runs per game, NL average was 3.95, Cards lost NLCS
2015: 3.99 runs per game, NL average was 4.11, Cards lost NLDS
2016: 4.81 runs per game, NL average was 4.44, Cards missed postseason
2017: 4.70 runs per game, NL average was 4.58, Cards missed postseason
2018: 4.69 runs per game, NL average was 4.37, Cards missed postseason
2019: 4.72 runs per game, NL average was 4.78, Cards lost NLCS
2020: 4.14 runs per game, NL average was 4.71, Cards lost wild-card series
Offense isn't everything, clearly. But it's not nothing, either. You'll notice that, lately, the Cardinals are trending down in runs per game while the NL trends up. Bad sign. But there is also a reminder of the years the Cardinals did not struggle to score as much as they have the past two seasons, but struggled to play clean baseball in other areas, like baserunning and defense. The good news is Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has really cleaned up the baserunning and the defense. The team's strength remains its pitching. Its weakness, at the moment, is offense. And no, that has not always been the case since Albert Pujols left.