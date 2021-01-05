Cardinals tank?

Q: If the Cubs tank, rebuild and get back to the World Series again before the Cardinals, should that make the Cardinals rethink their current sustained-success approach?
A: I don't think the number that should be eating away at Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. is Cubs-related. I think it's Cardinals-related. And perhaps Dodgers-related, as my P-D teammate Derrick Goold has pointed out. The Cardinals are the National League leader in championships with 11. The Dodgers are gaining ground. They're at 7 after finally winning in 2020. But the most important number is 10. If the Cardinals don't win the World Series this year, that's 10 years without a championship. A decade is not a number that can just be shrugged off for a team that leads the NL in championships.