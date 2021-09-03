 Skip to main content
Carla Power
Carla Power

When 7 p.m. Sept. 7 • Where facebook.com/leftbankbooks.stlHow much Free • More info left-bank.com

Just as the U.S. military pulls out of Afghanistan and the country prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, author Carla Power offers an interesting book about extremism. In “Home, Land, Security,” she talks to people who have worked with terror suspects, seeking ways to “deradicalize” them. The author of “If the Oceans Were Ink,” a finalist for both the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award, will discuss her work with Jason Rosenbaum of St. Louis Public Radio. By Jane Henderson

