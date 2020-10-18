CARLOS MARTINEZ

He tried to come back from his nasty COVID-19 battle to regain his desired spot in the rotation. It did not go well. Martinez rebuilt his shoulder strength and regained his velocity, but he could not repeat his delivery for more than an inning or two. The result in five starts: 0-3, 9.90 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, 10 walks and 32 hits allowed — including six homers! Martinez allowed six runs in 3 2/3 innings in his first outing and eight runs in five innings in his last start, which was the only time he worked at least five innings all season.
GRADE: F
