 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CARLOS MARTINEZ
0 comments

CARLOS MARTINEZ

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Martinez

He tried to come back from his nasty COVID-19 battle to regain his desired spot in the rotation. It did not go well. Martinez rebuilt his shoulder strength and regained his velocity, but he could not repeat his delivery for more than an inning or two. The result in five starts: 0-3, 9.90 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, 10 walks and 32 hits allowed — including six homers! Martinez allowed six runs in 3 2/3 innings in his first outing and eight runs in five innings in his last start, which was the only time he worked at least five innings all season.

GRADE: F

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indian Camp Creek Park
Online

Indian Camp Creek Park

In the year 2006, when St. Charles County opened the 603-acre Indian Camp Creek Park, it also inherited about 180 acres belonging to the Canno…

Krog Memorial Park
Online

Krog Memorial Park

William Owens, who laid out the town of Washington, Missouri, was shot in the back while riding a mule from Washington to Union one fall day i…

Don Robinson State Park
Online

Don Robinson State Park

When entrepreneur Don Robinson died in 2012 at age 84, he gave the state of Missouri 843 acres of land, which he spent his adult years buying …

Lusk Park
Online

Lusk Park

Every once in a while, somebody who doesn’t know the history behind the nearly three acres of Lusk Park in Edwardsville will approach the city…

Online

Eureka Fear Farm

Most of the usual haunts proceed with changes including drive-thru experiences, treats from a distance and costumes that allow for protective masks.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports