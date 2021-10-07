 Skip to main content
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis (24) controls the puck in front of Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) and Roman Josi (59) during the first period of an NHL pre season hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

2021 record: (36-12-8, 1st Central)

Players to watch: Despite their regular-season success, the Canes elected to start over in goal with Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta. Also, the offer-sheet maneuver to land forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi might pay long-term dividends — but that money could have been better spent in the near term. Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, Martin Necas, Jordan Staal and Nino Niederreiter lead a strong forward corps. The Canes took a flyer on Anthony DeAngelo to quarterback the power play after Dougie Hamilton’s departure in free agency.

Outlook: Coach Rod Brind’Amour has instilled an excellent team defensive scheme, so the Canes could make a deep postseason run if their goaltending holds up.

