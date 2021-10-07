Carolina Hurricanes

Players to watch: Despite their regular-season success, the Canes elected to start over in goal with Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta. Also, the offer-sheet maneuver to land forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi might pay long-term dividends — but that money could have been better spent in the near term. Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, Martin Necas, Jordan Staal and Nino Niederreiter lead a strong forward corps. The Canes took a flyer on Anthony DeAngelo to quarterback the power play after Dougie Hamilton’s departure in free agency.