Carpenter and Fowler

Q: With Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler being in the last year of their contracts, will there be an honest competition in the outfield and at third base, or will the weight of their contracts still loom large on the scale for playing time?
A: Less and less so with each passing day and any of their struggles. That's the way it goes. The Cardinals have invested in those players. They'll get their chance to perform because that's the bet the team has made. But … there will come a time when the better someone plays, the more playing they get. And that means the opposite is also true.